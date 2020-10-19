ANC assures FS members it will address concerns over asbestos, Estina projects

Members were protesting outside the ANC’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has assured its Free State (FS) members that it will respond timeously to their concerns regarding the failed asbestos and Estina dairy farm projects in the province.

Several Free State ANC and government officials are implicated in connection with the failed multimillion-rand projects.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been investigating the failed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm scandal as well as the asbestos project.

They want the national working committee currently meeting to consider taking action against those implicated.

They handed over a memorandum of demands to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe who accepted the petition on behalf of the party.

“We have received your concerns, I will be reporting to the leaders of the African National Congress.”

But some protesters were not impressed with Mabe’s response.

“You must attend to that memorandum as soon as possible,” one protestor said.

However, Mabe said he could not make a commitment as to when they would respond:

“As soon as we have got feedback, we will be able to report back,” Mabe said.

Demonstrators have warned that they would return to Luthuli House should the party fail to respond as promised.

