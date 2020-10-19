7 people killed in N2 collision

The tragedy occurred between Stormsvlei and Van Der Watts Kraal on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people on Sunday died in a road collision on the N2.



Western Cape Emergency Medical services' Deanna Bessick explained: "Two vehicles – an Isuzu bakkie and a Camry – ended up in a head on collision. Seven patients substance fatal injuries, while six patients sustained serious injuries.”

