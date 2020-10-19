2 children die in fire at Blue Downs informal settlement

The bodies of two boys, aged 4 and 23-months-old, were discovered.

CAPE TOWN - Two children have died in a fire in the Blue Downs area.

Firefighters responded to reports of an informal structure alight in the Bardale informal settlement just after 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse: "The Mfuleni and Belhar fire crews were immediately dispatched to this incident. Unfortunately, the structure was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival. While extinguishing the fire, the crews were alerted that two persons were inside the structure."

