Search for 4 missing passengers of capsized Vaal River boat under way

One body was recovered from the river bank while four others are still missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Search operations for four people believed to have drowned in the Vaal River continue on Sunday.

This comes after a boat carrying seven people capsized on the river near Spider Valley on Saturday.

The police’s water wing has embarked on an extensive search and rescue operation following a presumed drowning incident.

#sapsGP Police are investigating circumstances surrounding an incident wherein 1 male victim was certified dead as a result of drowning, while 2 other victims survived in the Valla River yesterday. SAPS Water Wing embarked on an immediate search for 4 other cruisers. TM pic.twitter.com/TlCA53vTUb SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 18, 2020

The police said that two people, one woman and one man, survived the ordeal while four bodies remained missing in the river.

The two survivors of the incident, who suffered minor injuries, told police the boat had taken on water.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters explains: "Seven people, whose ages range between 30 and 45, were cruising on a boat on the Vaal River, Vereeniging from Three Rivers when their boat capsized. Two people survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene. The search for the four missing victims is currently still in progress."

Peters said that an inquest docket had been opened for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

