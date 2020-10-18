SA records 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

To date, the number of recoveries now stand at 630,436 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,928 new infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the national caseload firmly into the 700,000 zone.

Thirty-eight more people have succumbed to the virus here at home, placing the national death toll at 18,408.

The Health Department is closely watching the epidemic in South Africa as more countries in Europe move to reimpose stricter lockdown measures amid a surge in infections.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 702 131 with 1 928 new cases identified.The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 528 141 with 22 608 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 630 436 which translates to a recovery rate of 90% pic.twitter.com/mHB3XjklUN Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 17, 2020

