Police investigate after woman’s body found in open field in Delft

Police said a member of the public found the lifeless body and alerted law enforcement authorities.

CAPE TOWN - A woman’s body on Saturday night was discovered in an open field in Delft.

Officers were piecing evidence together investigating her death.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the victim is believed to be in her 30s.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown woman are being investigated after her body was discovered in an open field in Delft last night. It appears that she was strangled, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death,” Traut said.

