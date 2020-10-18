PE warder caught trying to smuggle drugs, phones into prison due in court

After searching the warder's vehicle, security officials seized 120 mandrax pills, 13 cellular starterpacks, a cell phone and other mobile items.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth prison warder will appear in court on Monday after he was caught trying to smuggle contraband into St Albans Prison.

On Friday, security officials attached to the national task team conducted routine searches at the access gate when they spotted the man's vehicle.

The Correctional Services officer drove away when he saw vehicles being checked. Security officials then gave chase and caught the suspect.

The officials seized 120 mandrax pills, 13 cellular starter packs, a cellphone and other mobile items.

The Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana: "The official was arrested and he is currently in SAPS custody. A case has been opened and he is due to appear in court on 19 October. any person who colludes with inmates and contravenes this mandate will be brought to book."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.