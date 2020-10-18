Narine's bowling action cleared by IPL committee

The Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner was reported for suspected chucking during a game on 10 October and another report would have resulted in a bowling ban from this season's tournament.

DUBAI - West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has been taken off the warning list for suspected bowling action in the Indian Premier League, the tournament's organisers said Sunday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner was reported for suspected chucking during a game on 10 October and another report would have resulted in a bowling ban from this season's tournament.

Kolkata appealed to the IPL's suspect bowling action committee to review Narine's action.

"KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine's action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles," the IPL said in a statement hours before Kolkata's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits."

According to the International Cricket Council, bowlers are allowed to bend their elbow by up to 15 degrees, beyond which the action is deemed illegal.

"Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage," the statement added.

Narine was not selected against Hyderabad with skipper Eoin Morgan saying they did not want to rush the spinner in.

The 32-year-old has been reported for chucking several times during his nine-year-old international career.

He was barred from bowling in 2015 by the ICC but came back with a re-modelled action.

His action was also under scrutiny in the 2018 Pakistan Super League.

