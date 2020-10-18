Mbalula: Govt cannot ignore challenges faced by taxi industry

The minister on Sunday was joined by a panel during a webinar that discussed critical issues related to the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday led a discussion about critical issues related to the South African taxi industry.

Mbalula was joined by a panel during a webinar which included South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The minister touched on many aspects affecting the industry, and ways in which it could be improved for the benefit of the country's economy and its commuters.

The minister touched on many aspects affecting the industry, and ways in which it could be improved for the benefit of the country’s economy and its commuters.

“The taxi industry must demonstrate what the democratic dispensation has done for the black industry and for black people, and the poorest of the poor, the commuters and all of that. Government can’t turn a blind eye from the industry and look away with all its problems,” Mbalula said.

