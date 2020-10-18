Limpopo police hunt suspects involved in killing of Groblersdal officer

Groblersdal Station Commander Jeffery Seroka died after coming under a hail of bullets just outside his home on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are on the lookout for a group of suspects responsible for the killing of a senior officer in Dennilton.

It is understood that he was leaving for a funeral when he was confronted by an unknown number of armed men, who opened fire on him before fleeing in his bakkie.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said that the vehicle was later found abandoned.

"The police Dennilton have opened a case of murder after the station commander of Groblersdal was gunned down by unknown suspects in front of his gate. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, has instructed that the killers be hunted down and brought to book."

The motive for the attack is unknown.

