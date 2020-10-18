Kraaifontein family lays shooting victim Duran Visagie (11) to rest

The Kraaifontein boy was shot and killed following an alleged gang-related shooting earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Loved ones of the slain 11-year-old Duran Visagie gathered this weekend to bid their final farewell to him.

His funeral was held at the Full Gospel Church is Belmont Park on Saturday.

All Visagie wanted was to buy a packet of chips at a nearby shop but he never made it that far.

On Saturday, a blue carpet was laid out for the child as his remains made its way to and from church.

His mother, Anthea Visagie, wept as she clung to her only son’s coffin.

The little boy's uncle, Walter Volkwyn, took to the podium to deliver a moving poem in honour of his slain nephew.

"Mr President, what have I done that I couldn't even walk the path in a time of democracy and do what I want to do? And even as other innocent young blood, I had to lose my life too."

The child’s alleged killers will be back in the dock on Monday.

