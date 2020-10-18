Giwusa members to march on Clover HQ after wage talks deadlock

About 2,000 disgruntled employees abandoned their posts last Tuesday, demanding a 16% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The General Industrial Workers' Union of South Africa (Giwusa) said that it was intensifying its strike across all operations at Clover South Africa.

However, Clover SA has offered a 5% hike, which was rejected causing wage negotiations to deadlock.

The union also wants to have control over labour brokers, claiming that workers get exploited by not being permanently employed.

The union's deputy general secretary Charles Phahla: "You're not only looking at a salary increase... we're also looking at other demands... we've got about 27 demands. Now the company doesn't want to negotiate the other demands, for example, the labour brokers to be made permanent, the issue of the provident fund to be restructured. Our plan is to march to the head office of Clover."

