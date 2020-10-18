Five dead after FS mother poisons herself and her children

The children’s grandmother made the gruesome discovery in their home in QwaQwa on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Free State mother and her four children have died after she allegedly poisoned the minors and herself.

The children’s grandmother made the gruesome discovery in their home in QwaQwa on Saturday.

The 29-year-old woman and her children, aged between four and eight, ingested the poison after she had an argument with her husband.

Police said only a six-month-old baby survived the tragedy.

“She apparently left her marital house and returned to her parents’ home with her kids. It was on Saturday when the mother found her 29-year-old daughter and her five children laying on the floor. A case of inquest and murder case has been registered for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.