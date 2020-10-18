EC DA wants urgent action to address rising number of farm attacks in province

The Addo area has been the scene of 14 out of the province's 74 farm attacks that occurred during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape said that urgent intervention was needed to address the escalating farm attacks in the province.

In the most recent incident on Friday, five people visiting a B&B near the Addo area were sitting in the braai area.

The police's Majola Nkohli said that one of them spotted five suspects wearing balaclavas approaching.

"One of the suspects started shooting and one of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body. During the mayhem, a second guest suffered a minor injury when one of the bullets grazed his thigh. The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone."

No arrests have yet been made.

Now, the DA's Bobby Stevenson said that something needed to be done.

"We call on SAPS to ramp up their efforts to ensure the safety of this vulnerable community. We need to protect lives and livelihoods as the agricultural sector and tourism sector are vital for our economy."

