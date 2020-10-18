E-hailing drivers accuse Bolt of misleading them, vow to continue strike action

They are threatening to embark on a full-blown national strike soon.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers have accused Bolt of misleading them.

Drivers embarked on a strike last week, saying that they were sick and tired of being exploited by the firm.

They also want the industry to be regulated.

E-hailing drivers marched to Bolt’s offices in Bryanston last week demanding that the company honour an undertaking to unblock drivers who were barred from their app.

The group’s spokesperson Vathuka Mbelengwa said that management committed to this step during a recent meeting but it now appears that they were misled.

"The result of Bolt failing to honour its commitment to begin to unblock drivers by October 13, we have decided to continue with ongoing disruptions and are currently in the planning phase of how we will lead this disruption."

The drivers are also pushing for a regulated industry.

They are threatening to embark on a full-blown national strike soon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.