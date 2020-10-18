CT traffic officials arrest man found with 12 guns in Killarney

It is understood that officers caught the 37-year-old man following a high-speed chase on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town traffic officials have arrested a suspect found with twelve firearms in Killarney.

He escaped from a police checkpoint after authorities spotted a suspicious bag inside his car.

The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout: "The officer also spotted a red bag on the floor of the passenger seat and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. he sped off instead, resulting in a high-speed chase along Potsdam Road into the Dunoon taxi rank. There the driver jumped out of the vehicle, with the bag, and ran away. During the chase, he threw the bag under a minibus."

