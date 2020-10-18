Contralesa to closely monitor COVID-19 protocols when initiation schools reopen

Contralesa has given the green light for the traditional right of passage for boys to resume in December.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa in Gauteng said that it would closely monitor COVID-19 health and safety protocols when initiation schools reopened this December.

They were barred from operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiation schools are usually held in winter but this year, it was temporarily cancelled after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now they have been given the go-ahead to resume after the country moved to level one of the lockdown.

Contralesa chairperson in Gauteng, Prince Manene Tabane, said that this would happen in line with safety and health protocols.

"The lockdown regulations will be highly observed."

He said that traditional leaders would work around the clock to get rid of bogus initiation schools.

