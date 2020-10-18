CoCT appeals for information after firefighting crew attacked in Kraaifontein

They were then accosted by three men who threatened them at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to come forward and report any information regarding an attack on firefighters in Kraaifontein.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Brackenfell crew members were deployed to Wallacedene in the early hours of yesterday morning after receiving a call about a fire in the community.

On arrival, two officials made their way between structures to investigate the source of smoke they were seeing.

They were then accosted by three men who threatened them at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings.

The firefighters were assaulted and had to be transported to hospital for treatment.

The city's JP Smith said that it turned out to be an ambush as there was no structural fire as reported.

"The city appeals to anyone with information to report it to the public emergency communication centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline."

Alternatively, the SAPS can be contacted with tip-offs.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.