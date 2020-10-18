Cardi B to get 'unlocked' in 2021 as Castle Lite moves concert date

The brand felt the need to postpone the event to 2021 in an effort to ensure the health and safety of fans is prioritised and that fans get the full experience.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans of US rapper, Cardi B, will have to wait a little bit longer as the Castle Lite Unlocks experience has again postponed the concert she'll be headlining due to COVID-19.

“Under the current event rules, we are unable to bring Castle Lite Unlocks to life at the scale consumers expect. We also know that despite being in level 1, COVID-19 is still a reality and the health and safety of our consumer will always be our number one priority. We can confirm Cardi B will still be coming to South Africa to give her Bardigang a performance they will never forget despite the event no longer happening in 2020” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Cardi B will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in the local and African Hip-Hop scene.

Fans who bought tickets can keep them as they will still be valid for the new performance date. Castle Lite will be in direct contact with these consumers regarding the ticket exchange.

Consumers who wish to no longer attend the event are, however, also entitled to a refund through TicketPro. Refund procedures will also be communicated to valid ticket holders.

