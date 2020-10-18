20°C / 22°C
At least 2 dead in Ivory Coast pre-election violence

The clashes occurred around the city of Bongouanou, a stronghold of opposition candidate Pascal Affi N'Guessan 200 kilometres north of the economic hub Abidjan, the witnesses said.

A general view of burnt cars in the road at the entrance of Bongouanou on 18 October 2020, after two days of inter-community violences ahead of country's 31 October 2020, presidential election. Picture: AFP.
BONGOUANOU - At least two people have been killed in election-related violence in Ivory Coast since Friday, witnesses said on Sunday, two weeks before presidential polls are due to be held.

The clashes occurred around the city of Bongouanou, a stronghold of opposition candidate Pascal Affi N'Guessan 200 kilometres north of the economic hub Abidjan, the witnesses said.

A trader from an ethnic group considered pro-opposition was shot and hacked to death, a family member told AFP, while at least one person from a group considered pro-government was also killed in the area, according to several witnesses and a hospital source.

