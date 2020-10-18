ANCYL crisis committee takes ANC to court seeking order declaring NYTT illegal

The ANC is facing yet another headache as a group of ANCYL members from all nine provinces were now heading to court in an attempt to wrestle back control of the league.

JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) grouping calling itself the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) crisis committee is taking the mother body to court seeking an order declaring the National Youth Task Team (NYTT) illegal.

The task team was appointed in July last year after the national executive committee (NEC) dissolved the ANCYL’s national structure.

The NYTT was entrusted with overseeing the league’s affairs.

The youth league’s crisis committee on Sunday claimed the NYTT comprised of older members who had no business taking up the struggles of young people.

“Young people have over the past 16 months, since the removal of the ANCYL NEC in July 2019, taken various actions in the interests of reviving their organisation,” said a member of the committee.

The crisis committee said it had on numerous occasions tried to engage the national leadership to no avail.

The group planned to march to the ANC’s head office at Luthuli House on Friday.

