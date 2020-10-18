3 people killed in head-on collision on R81 in Limpopo

It is understood that the driver of a speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into an oncoming vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on the R81 between Mooketsi and Giyani in Limpopo.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Mike Maringa: "Three people have died, two are critically injured and two others sustained minor injuries in a head-on collision involving a VW sedan and a Toyota Fortuner. It is reported that the Golf had a sideswipe with a VW Polo and it collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle."

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is urging motorists to be cautious while travelling on the roads to avoid unnecessary fatalities.

Zikalala attended the mass funeral service of 13 members of the Mndali family on Saturday.

They lost their lives earlier this month when the taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

