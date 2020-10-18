2 CoCT law enforcement vehicles petrol bombed in Eerste River

Four officers were responding to a complaint of illegal occupation on Saturday night at the Bosasa housing development when the cars were damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Two City of Cape Town (CoCT) law enforcement vehicles have been petrol bombed in Eerste River during a police operation in the area.

The city is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

“Somebody hurled a petrol bomb into one of the vehicles. That vehicle was extensively damaged but there were injuries to the staff. A second petrol bomb was thrown inside another law enforcement vehicle and the seats were damaged,” said JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

“We have opened an attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property case with the Mfuleni South African Police Service (SAPS),” Smith added.

