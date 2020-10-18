1 dead, 4 missing after boat capsizes on Vaal River

It is understood that a boat carrying seven people capsized on the river near Spider Valley on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people are believed to have drowned and four others critically injured in two separate boating accidents on the Vaal River and Vaal dam.

It is understood that a boat carrying seven people capsized on the river near Spider Valley on Saturday.

One body was recovered on the bank of the river, while four others are still missing.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell: "Two people, one male and one female, survived with minor injuries. ER24 paramedics were on the scene, along with the South African Police Services and Metro EMS. One body has since been recovered and four are still missing. The man explained that the boat was taking on water when it capsized. SAPS were on scene for investigation and were waiting on rescue divers to being recovery."

In a separate incident, four people have been injured, two severely, when a jet-ski and a speedboat collided at the Vaal marina.

Paramedics said that the group had been brought to the shore by on-lookers on another boat.

A 41-year-old woman who sustained injuries to the head and a 44-year-old man with multiple injuries were flown by helicopter to hospital.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.