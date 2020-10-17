Suspects arrested for Brendin Horner murder allegedly bragged about the killing

Both men have denied killing the 21-year-old or even being on the farm where he was murdered.

SENEKAL - Gerhardus Myburgh, the investigating officer in the Brendin Horner murder case, on Friday told the Senekal Magistrate’s Court that the men accused of his murder were heard bragging about what they did to him at the local tavern.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba applied for bail after they were charged with Horner’s killing.

Myburgh told the court how a witness told police he saw three men walking away from the farm the morning after Horner was killed.

He said all men were in wet clothes and one had blood on his clothes.

This raised eyebrows in the court as pants with blood were found in Mahlamba’s house, but he insisted he had worn them when he was helping to slaughter a sheep for a neighbour’s traditional ceremony.

The court also heard how a witness heard the accused bragging about assaulting a white man in Paul Roux and taking his car- something they have denied - with Mahlamba going as far as saying he does not know his fellow accused Matlaletsa and has only seen him around their township.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday where Myburgh will be cross-examined.

