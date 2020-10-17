Police probe murder case after elderly couple attacked in their Muizenberg home

It is understood the pair came under attack in Marina De Gama.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly couple was attacked in their home in Muizenberg on Saturday morning.

A 66-year-old woman was killed while a 72-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital. He found lying outside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 04:33 along with Metro EMS where they were directed by the South African Police Services (SAPS) to the body of a woman in the kitchen of the residence. She had suffered knife wounds to the head and back and showed no signs of life. She was declared dead on arrival,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell in a statement.

The motive for the attack was unknown and police were investigating.



