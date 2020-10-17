Police launch manhunt for suspects after robbery at Eastern Cape B&B

The incident happened at a farmhouse Bed & Breakfast late on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape are on the lookout for two armed suspects following an attack on a farm near the Addo area that left two wounded.

It is understood five guests were seated in the braai area when one of them noticed suspicious behaviour.

“One of the guests noticed that there was a group of about five suspects wearing balaclavas who were crawling on the ground towards them and he raised an alarm. One of the suspects started shooting and one of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli in a statement.

A second victim also sustained an injury when one of the bullets grazed his thigh.

“During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh. The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag, and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot. A case of attempted murder (two counts) and a second charge of house robbery is under investigation,” Nkohli said.

Police were urging those who could have information to come forward.

