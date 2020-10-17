20°C / 22°C
NSRI records two sea drownings in the Cape

Authorities recovered the body of a man at Mnandi Beach on Friday after he went missing at sea last Sunday.

Picture: NSRI
Picture: NSRI
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has recorded two drownings at sea - one at Mnandi Beach, another in Milnerton - while the search continues for a missing boy.

Authorities recovered the body of a man at Mnandi Beach on Friday after he went missing at sea last Sunday.

Meanwhile, at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton, paramedics and other officials responded to the drowning of a 13-year-old boy.

"Sadly, despite advanced life-support CPR efforts, the teenager was declared deceased. Police officers have opened an inquest docket and his body has been taken by forensic pathology services," said NSRI's Craig Lambinon.

Timeline

