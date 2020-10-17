Malema: White people must apologise & pay money for genocide, murder & apartheid

Julius Malema told supporters the reason he called them to Senekal is to remember their plight for land and has demanded an apology from white farmers.

SENEKAL - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Friday demanded an apology in the form of money from white people for what he calls their genocide, murder and apartheid.

Malema was speaking outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court where members of his party gathered at the court appearance of the two men accused of killing 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner.

The members came out after the party made the call following the violent protests by farmers at the court last week.

Malema told supporters the reason he called them to Senekal is to remember their plight for land and has demanded an apology from white farmers.

“For their apartheid, for their rape for their murder. When they apologise, they must do it the African way. We need cattle… a synonym of money. They must pay us billions and billions."

Despite Horner's killing, he insisted there are no farm murders in South Africa.

“There are no farmers who are being killed, and this message must reach that racist Trump. There are no white farmers being killed in South Africa. In South Africa, there are women being killed. In South Africa, there are children being killed.”

Malema said the white people in Senekal have used farm murders to deter blacks from the land agenda.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.