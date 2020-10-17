Kraaifontein boy (11) killed in alleged gang shooting laid to rest

Grieving family and friends bid farewell to 11-year-old Duran Visagie in Kraaifontein earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another community in Cape Town is spending part of the weekend in mourning following the burial of a young boy killed in an alleged gang-related shooting.

The child was shot and killed during a shooting in the Scottsdene area earlier this month. All he wanted was to buy a packet of chips, but he never reached his destination.

A blue carpet was laid out for Visagie as his remains in a brown coffin with white flowers on top arrived at his family home for the last time.

His school friends from Brooklands Primary School, clothed in their green and yellow uniforms, stood on either side of the carpet to pay their last respects.

During the service at the Full Gospel Church in Belmont Park, the little boy’s uncle, Walter Volkwyn, shared a moving poem he wrote in his nephew’s honour.

Duran’s grandfather, Piet Visagie, said he would never forget his daughter’s face as he rushed to save her only son.

The boy’s alleged killers were expected back in the dock on Monday.

