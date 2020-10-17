Klopp hails 'dominant' Liverpool after dramatic Merseyside derby

Everton twice came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a pulsating Merseyside derby.

LIVERPOOL - Jurgen Klopp hailed his "dominant" Liverpool side after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday when captain Jordan Henderson had a stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside.

Mohamed Salah put Klopp's men 2-1 in front with 18 minutes to go with his 100th Liverpool goal, only for the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin to produce a towering header to drag Everton level again.

Premier League leaders Everton were reduced to 10 men when Richarlison was sent off late on for a high tackle but then earned a reprieve when Henderson's goal was ruled out for the tightest of offside decisions against Sadio Mane.

"The performance was top, it was a top game and a good game for both teams," Klopp told BT Sport. "We were dominant against a side full of confidence and with a clear plan."

The German boss was delighted to see a positive reaction from his team after their 7-2 humbling at Aston Villa before the international break.

"It was probably the best away game since I was at Liverpool," he said. "I saw a really good performance. I would be more happy if we win but I wanted to see a response and see the team we were before."

Everton forward Calvert-Lewin said he was disappointed not to make it five wins out five since the start of the season.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win the game and I know the fans are too," he said.

"It's frustrating but in terms of the bigger picture we got a point, we take it and we keep building. We want to keep that unbeaten run going and building towards that bigger picture at the end of the season."

