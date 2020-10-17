IPPs vital for energy-led economic recovery in SA, says WC government

This followed Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's gazetting of amendments to the Electricity Regulations pertaining to New Generation Capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said municipal procurement of Independent Power Producers is vital for energy-led economic recovery in the country.

This followed Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's gazetting of amendments to the Electricity Regulations pertaining to New Generation Capacity.

The changes allow municipalities in good financial standing to develop their own power generation projects as well as to procure energy from IPPS.

The Energy Department said the move will ensure the orderly development of energy generation projects.

"Further clarity on the conditions municipalities must meet are required, but in the meantime, our green economy team are working with municipalities to better understand these conditions," said Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.