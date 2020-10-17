Golden Arrow bus service extends validity of tickets

The intervention was in response to suggestions from passengers who were experiencing changes in working hours and had travel patterns affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services has decided to change the validity of its weekly and monthly bus tickets in an effort to lessen the strain on commuters.

The company’s spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “We have therefore decided to increase the vitality periods on weekly products from 18 to 30 days. And monthly products from 44 days to 90 days. The extended validity period is applicable only to products bought or after 16 October 2020.”

