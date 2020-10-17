FF+: Those who don't take farm murders seriously are in denial

The party lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against Economic Freedom Front leader Julius Malema and his party’s members, who were heard singing “shoot the boer” during demonstrations in Senekal on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said people who do not take farm murders seriously are in denial and that this perception is exacerbating the problem in the country.

Malema told the crowd there were no farm murders, claiming suggestions that criminals have been targeting farmers is a gross exaggeration.

In video footage posted on social media, protesters wearing EFF regalia can be heard singing the struggle song as they demonstrated at the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

singing kill the boer, the farmer at farm murderers trial

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald says farm murders are a reality and its this kind of incitement and irresponsible statements that are fuelling the crime.

The small free state town came to a standstill after two suspects in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner made their second appearance.

The FF+, which succeeded in having the song declared as hate speech in 2013, said it’s time to take action against Malema in the interests of all South Africans.

