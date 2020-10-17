E-hailing drivers threaten further protests over industry regulation

Drivers embarked on a two-day strike last week demanding an end to what they labelled exploitation by e-hailing service Bolt.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers are threatening fresh protests across the country.

Drivers embarked on a two-day strike last week demanding an end to what they labelled exploitation by e-hailing service Bolt. They are also demanding that the industry be regulated.

Last Week, drivers took to the streets marching to Bolt’s offices in Bryanston.

They claimed the e-hailing operator gave an undertaking to unblock drivers who were barred from the app. But now it appeared that the firm had failed to fulfill its promise.

The drivers’ spokesperson Vathuka Mbelengwa said: “As long as drivers are being blocked, abused, exploited, victimised, and are not given a right to reply, it can no longer be business as usual for Bolt and Uber.”

He said they would return to the streets.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.