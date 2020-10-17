Coronavirus: latest global developments

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,105,691 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

PARIS - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

CURFEW IN FRANCE

A nighttime curfew comes into force for at least a month in Paris and other major cities across France.

About 20 million people - about a third of the French population - will have to stay indoors from 9 pm to 6 am or risk a fine of €135.

More than 25,000 new cases of the coronavirus were registered on Friday after a record of 30,000 the day before.

ITALY CLOSES LOMBARDY BARS, RESTAURANTS

Authorities have ordered that bars and restaurants be closed from midnight in the northern region of Lombardy, the area worst hit by the second wave and where the first European cases emerged in February. All amateur sporting activities are also to be suspended.

GERMANS URGED TO STAY HOME

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home whenever they can after 7,830 positive cases were reported in 24 hours. "Say no to the trip which isn't really necessary, to a celebration that isn't really necessary. Please stay at home as much as possible," Merkel said in her weekly podcast address, adding that how the country manages to enjoy Christmas depends on how people behave now.

GERMAN AID FOR HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

Germany said it is creating a fund of more than half a billion euros ($600 million) to disburse among Holocaust survivors suffering or at risk from the coronavirus, not just on age grounds but the fact that those who survived Nazi-era brutality were left with deep-seated health problems.

MORE THAN 1.1 MILLION DEAD

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,105,691 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 39,368,710 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 27,117,500 are now considered recovered.

Friday saw 6,118 new deaths and 403,629 new cases recorded. The United States remains the worst-affected country with 218,602 deaths from 8,050,385 cases ahead of Brazil, India, and Mexico. The United Kingdom remains Europe's worst-hit nation in terms of fatalities.

IRAN TOLL TOPS 30,000

Iran's death toll in Iran has surpassed 30,000, the health ministry announced, with 253 deaths over the past 24 hours, spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Iran's overall death toll now stands at 30,123 since it reported its first fatalities eight months ago and the country has recorded a total of 526,490 cases.

HALF OF ENGLAND RESTRICTED

About 28 million people in England, more than half the population, are now living under tough restrictions imposed amid a surge in virus cases.

Some virus hotspots are seeing bans on household mixing and the closure of pubs in Britain, Europe's hardest-hit country with over 43,000 deaths from almost 700,000 cases.

But the government has come out against a new complete lockdown to preserve the economy, despite calls by scientific advisers and the opposition Labour party. Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with over 43,000 deaths from almost 700,000 cases.

AUSTRIAN FM POSITIVE

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for COVID-19, his ministry said, although he has no symptoms as yet.

His Swedish counterpart Ann Linde has begun self-isolating after meeting up with Schallenberg at an EU meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's spokesperson said the 64-year-old is in self-isolation after a bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.