Contralesa: initiation schools must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) in Gauteng on Saturday said it would work around the clock to get rid of bogus initiation schools.

Contralesa gave the green light for the traditional rite of passage for boys to resume in December.

Initiation schools were barred from operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional practice is usually held in winter, but principals were advised they could open initiation schools in December.

“The reason for us to take such a decision is that we have now moved to level 1, and there has been pressure from the parents who have already prepared for their children to go the initiation schools,” said Contralesa Gauteng chairperson, Prince Manene Tabane.

He said the schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, warning that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored.

