Cause of death of Newtown boy found in old car still unknown

The child's family is still in a state of shock after losing his mother due to illness a few weeks ago. It is now planning his funeral and it's appealed to the public for donations to help pay for it.

CAPE TOWN - It's still not clear how two children got stuck in a car in Wellington or how one of them died.

Earlier this week three-year-old Diego Booysen and a four-year-old girl disappeared in Newtown near Wellington.

The next day, they were found in a car parked a few doors away from their homes and only the little girl was alive.

The children’s disappearance sent the community into a state of panic and residents gathered on Monday night to look for them.

The next morning, they tracked them down in an old car parked in a yard in the same street they lived in, with Booysen found dead.

