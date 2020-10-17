Cause of death of Newtown boy found in old car still unknown
The child's family is still in a state of shock after losing his mother due to illness a few weeks ago. It is now planning his funeral and it's appealed to the public for donations to help pay for it.
CAPE TOWN - It's still not clear how two children got stuck in a car in Wellington or how one of them died.
Earlier this week three-year-old Diego Booysen and a four-year-old girl disappeared in Newtown near Wellington.
The next day, they were found in a car parked a few doors away from their homes and only the little girl was alive.
The children’s disappearance sent the community into a state of panic and residents gathered on Monday night to look for them.
The next morning, they tracked them down in an old car parked in a yard in the same street they lived in, with Booysen found dead.
