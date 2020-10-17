Another suspect arrested for last week's violent protest in Senekal

It follows the arrest of farmer Andre Pienaar who was also caught for his involvement in the rampage that occurred at the local court last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Another suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the damaging of property in the Free State town of Senekal is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The police confirmed on Friday night that the 33-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, public violence, arson, and malicious damage to property.

It follows the arrest of farmer Andre Pienaar who was also caught for his involvement in the rampage that occurred at the local court last week.

A group of farmers damaged state property and set a police van alight while demanding authorities hand over the two suspects arrested for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner in Paul Roux earlier this month.

The two suspects arrested for Horner’s murder were arrested and made their second appearance in court on Friday.

This time around, larger groups of farmers, members and leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters as well as a large police force contingent were also at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

The bail hearing has been postponed to next Tuesday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.