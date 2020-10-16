WC traffic cop dies in collision while on way to crash scene

The Western Cape Transport Department said that the traffic cop had been in service since 2016 and was stationed in Worcester.

CAPE TOWN - An on-duty traffic officer who was responding to a crime scene has been killed in a crash near Worcester.

It happened on Thursday on the R43 between Villiersdorp and Worcester.

The Western Cape Transport Department has expressed its condolences to the family of the 27-year-old traffic officer.

The official was responding to the scene of an accident when he was involved in a head-on collision.

He died on his way to hospital.

In this crash, a man and a woman were also killed.

A third person was seriously injured and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The department said that the traffic cop had been in service since 2016 and was stationed in Worcester.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.