WC government assists with food aid amid COVID-19 crisis

CAPE TOWN - It's World Food Day and this year's theme is: "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future."

The Western Cape Social Development Department said hunger was a very real problem, especially with many losing their jobs this year.

The department said COVID-19 needed more than a health response.

It said while the COVID-19 health response had taken centre stage, there had also been other measures to protect the well-being and livelihoods of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

In order to ensure food security for vulnerable residents in the Cape, the provincial government established a humanitarian relief workstream to coordinate efforts.

As part of this, relief efforts were provided to residents in the province and as of August, more than 15 million meals were provided in collaboration with community-based groups and NGOs.

More than 426,000 food parcels were handed out and more than 369,000 social relief of distress grants were paid out and others topped up.

MEC Sharna Fernandez thanked citizens who continued to provide much-needed food aid.

