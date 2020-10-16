Ugu Municipality to implement recommendations of 'damning report'

The report commissioned by the provincial Cooperative Governance Department has found among others that an official siphoned R300 million from the municipality.

DURBAN - The Ugu District Municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday said it was going going to implement recommendations of a damning report, which linked senior officials to irregular expenditure amounting millions of rand.

The report, commissioned by the provincial Cooperative Governance Department, found among other things that an official siphoned R300 million from the municipality.

Disciplinary action was recommended against senior officials including the municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo.

Municipal officials said, however, the implementation of some recommendations would be delayed as they still sought clarity.

Ugu District Municipal Mayor, Sizwe Ngcobo, said they would seek legal advice before acting against implicated officials.

Ngcobo said they planned to refer the allegation of the stolen R300 million back to the provincial Cooperative Governance Department for investigation.

“Remember, the reason why the investigation was given to the provincial government is that they trusted that we would do justice.”

Ngcobo said they also wanted provincial authorities to relook at allegations of 16 ghost employees as some of them had been found to actually be real employees of the municipality.

The mayor said has also denied that the municipality was over-staffed by 300 employees.

