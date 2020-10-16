There should be no room for criminality in taxi industry, says MEC Madikizela

Madikizela and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday led a provincial taxi lekgotla in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela no Friday stressed there should be no room for criminality in the taxi industry.

The event coincided with transport month and comes after a recent spike in taxi violence in the Western Cape.

Madikizela said the public image of a warring blood-soaked minibus taxi industry will only change if leaders commit to unity and to professionalising the industry.

He said they also need to start operating within a transparent regulatory framework by not invading routes and recruiting illegal operators.

Madikizela said so far this year, 87 people have been killed in incidents related to taxi violence in the province.

“Even though we have 143 people arrested, it still remains a serious concern.”

Officials said Thursday’s lekgotla served as an integral part of the build-up towards a historic National Taxi Lekgotla which will be held from 29 October.

