Suspect in Brendin Horner's murder was out on bail when arrested, court told

SENEKAL - The Senekal Magistrates Court has heard how one of the men accused of killing Brendin Horner was already out on bail for a different crime at the time of his arrest.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba are applying for bail in the Senekal Magistrates Court.

They are accused of killing Horner and tying him to a fence earlier this month.

They have now been charged with murder and robbery.

Mahlamba is out on bail for alleged stock theft in the Paul Roux area.

He’s accused of stealing 13 sheep but has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mahlamba told the court that he had been faithful in attending his trial and if he was released on bail he would not miss an appearance.

He also told the court that he planned on pleading not guilty to killing Horner and he believes that he should be released on bail because he knows nothing about the young farmer’s murder.

CALL FOR CALM

Earlier, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday appealed for calm in Senekal where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members were protesting alongside people from lobby group AfriForum and local farmers.

Racial tensions have been high in Senekal since the murder of Horner earlier this month.

There was greater security outside the court on Friday after the chaotic scenes that played out last week during their last appearance when farmers stormed the building and set fire to a police vehicle.

The commission’s Chris Nissen called on all groups in Senekal to protest peacefully: “We are asking for a situation where people must remember that the court case must continue and that the law must take its course and we cannot continue to polarise society and political parties should not exploit the situation but we cannot allow for criminality to continue. And therefore, it is very important to sit around the table together, as the commission will be discussing a way forward.”

Earlier on Friday, EFF members could be heard singing "Dubula" which means "shoot".

