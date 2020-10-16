SAHRC appeals for calm in Senekal amid EFF, ANC & AfriForum protests

Racial tensions have been high in Senekal since the murder of local farm manager Brendin Horner earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday appealed for calm in the Free State town of Senekal where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members were protesting alongside people from lobby group AfriForum and local farmers.

Racial tensions have been high in Senekal since the murder of local farm manager Brendin Horner earlier this month.

The 21-year-old's body was found hanging from a pole in Paul Roux where he worked.

Two men arrested for his murder were due in the dock again on Friday.

There was greater security outside the court on Friday after the chaotic scenes that played out last week during their last appearance when farmers stormed the building and set fire to a police vehicle.

The SAHRC called on all groups in Senekal to protest peacefully.

Earlier on Friday, EFF members could be heard singing "Dubula" which means "shoot".

