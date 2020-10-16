S.Africans pitch in to help mom who had all limbs amputated after giving birth

After 20-year-old Nomonde had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy, the 702 Breakfast team on Thursday visited her to see how she had been holding up.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have again shown ubuntu for a fellow citizen in need after contributing funds for a young mother whose joy turned into tragedy after she gave birth.

Post-delivery, the young mom had developed sepsis, her uterus was infected and because of complications due to the treatment given, she had to undergo surgery.

Listeners on the show came to her aid by pledging support to her and her baby during her recovery and also donated over R51,000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies.

She told Bongani Bingwa that at first, it was hard to accept her condition, but now she had accepted it and was grateful for her son Mbulelo.

"It was hard to accept as I left home able to walk. After giving birth, I held my baby and I collapsed. I was taken to the ICU and all my limbs were amputated.

"I had suicidal thoughts at first, then I started praying and realised that maybe this thing happened to me for a reason."

Currently, Nomonde needs a commode chair and cardiac table in order to make her life easier.

Watch the visit below.