Police discover abalone drying facility in Table View, 2 suspects arrested

CAPE TOWN - The discovery of an abalone drying facility has led to the arrest of two suspects in Table View.

They were nabbed by the Hawks during an operation earlier this week.

During the bust, officers seized abalone worth an estimated R1.6 million.

The Hawks’ Zinzi Hani said: “The team seized dry and already packed abalone inside the facility. Two suspects aged 31 and 41 were arrested and subsequently charged with contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.”

