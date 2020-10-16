Norway wins European round of gastronomy contest

The event was one of the few on the international gastronomic calendar to be going ahead this year and was held under strict COVID-19 safeguards.

TALLINN - Norwegian chef Christian Andre Pettersen on Friday won the European round of a global gastronomy competition for the second time in a row.

Pettersen received the award at the Bocuse d'Or competition, which was held in Estonia for the first time and had to be postponed from earlier in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Danish and Swedish chefs came second and third in a competition often dominated by Nordic countries.

The event was one of the few on the international gastronomic calendar to be going ahead this year and was held under strict COVID-19 safeguards.

The main ingredients highlighted in the competition were Estonian eel catfish and quail.

In all 10 of the 16 shortlisted European finalists will go forward to the final of the Bocuse d'Or, due to be held in Lyon in May and June next year.

Lyon was the hometown of renowned late French chef Paul Bocuse, who created the competition in 1987.

Pettersen won the European round the last time the competition was held - in 2018 - although the overall winner of that contest was Denmark.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.