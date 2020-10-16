Molapo ‘deeply disappointed’ with how DA has handled sexual harassment case

DA Gauteng MP Nkele Molapo said she now understood why women feared speaking out about being harassed.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng MP Nkele Molapo on Thursday she was never made aware that MP Natasha Mazzone was investigating her sexual harassment allegations and said she found it disappointing that no one in the party escalated it to the right office or approached her.

Molapo laid a criminal complaint with police against her superior, interim Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga, alleging that he touched her inappropriately in 2014.

Msimanga has denied the claims and has laid a counter complaint against her.

The DA’s protection officer Natasha Mazzone said Molapo dropped the internal DA complaint and there was no time to reach out to her for her side of the story.

Molapo said she was extremely disappointed by the manner in which her party had questioned her claims.

She said she now understood why women feared speaking out about being harassed.

Molapo said she laid a complaint with Federal Chair Helen Zille and Gauteng Chair Mike Moriarty two weeks ago but withdrew it nine days later, turning to the police when she realised no one was taking her seriously.

She said at no stage was she ever made aware that Mazzone, who also has the title of "protection officer" in the party, was investigating the matter.

“The party could have escalated the matter to her or advised me to reach out to her - Natasha’s comments are disappointing, to say the least.”



Mazzone says Msimanga had given her evidence to show he was innocent and was willing to undergo a lie detection test.

Msimanga has laid a counter complaint with police for defamation and he's consulting his lawyers after Molapo claimed other women were also harassed by him.

