Malema: EFF's Senekal protest a continuation of struggle against apartheid

SENEKAL - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been at pains to explain that the situation in Senekal was not about farm murders as much as it was a contestation over land.

The red beret leader addressed scores of supporters who arrived earlier on Friday morning in response to his call to defend state property.

Their presence coincided with the court hearing of two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 21-year-old's killing sparked an emotive chain of events, which saw local farmers take to the streets in protest against attacks and murders on their property.

The EFF's demonstration in the area unfolded in the presence of members of the African National Congress (ANC) and some belonging to lobby group AfriForum.

Malema said that their objectives in Senekal extended further than the events of the past few days.

"We are here to fight and die for the land. We are here to fight and die against apartheid because South Africa still has apartheid."

He said that today's demonstration was a continuation of the struggle against apartheid.

"We did not die and get imprisoned to go to the same schools with white people... those are by the way. The real issue is our land. We want our land, with everything that comes with it."

Earlier today, the SA Human Rights Commission called for cool heads amid fears that racial tensions may morph into violence.

